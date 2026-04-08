Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ASO. UBS Group decreased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.43.

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Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 0.5%

NASDAQ ASO traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.90. 739,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,078. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $33.34 and a 1-year high of $62.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.21.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 6.22%.Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,957,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,708,000 after purchasing an additional 77,470 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,715,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,028,000 after purchasing an additional 59,446 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,176,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,886,000 after purchasing an additional 125,398 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,110,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,557,000 after purchasing an additional 117,175 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,006,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares during the period.

Key Academy Sports and Outdoors News

Here are the key news stories impacting Academy Sports and Outdoors this week:

Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim raised its price target to $65 from $60 and reiterated a “buy” rating, implying roughly 12% upside vs. the prior price and signaling stronger analyst conviction. Guggenheim PT raise

Guggenheim raised its price target to $65 from $60 and reiterated a “buy” rating, implying roughly 12% upside vs. the prior price and signaling stronger analyst conviction. Positive Sentiment: The company issued a positive guidance update ahead of Analyst Day, indicating management is comfortable raising near-term outlook or providing encouraging directional commentary for FY26. This kind of guidance lift can support multiple expansion and investor confidence. Positive guidance update

The company issued a positive guidance update ahead of Analyst Day, indicating management is comfortable raising near-term outlook or providing encouraging directional commentary for FY26. This kind of guidance lift can support multiple expansion and investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Academy released a preliminary Q1 fiscal 2026 sales and comparable-sales update ahead of Analyst Day — the pre-announcement suggests sales were solid enough to warrant proactive disclosure, which can be read positively if comps exceeded modest expectations. Preliminary Q1 sales update

Academy released a preliminary Q1 fiscal 2026 sales and comparable-sales update ahead of Analyst Day — the pre-announcement suggests sales were solid enough to warrant proactive disclosure, which can be read positively if comps exceeded modest expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Academy hosted its 2026 Analyst Day (management presentations, strategy, long-term targets). Analyst Day can move shares depending on detail and credibility of plans; the event itself is informational. Analyst Day event

Academy hosted its 2026 Analyst Day (management presentations, strategy, long-term targets). Analyst Day can move shares depending on detail and credibility of plans; the event itself is informational. Neutral Sentiment: Seeking Alpha published the Analyst/Investor Day transcript — useful for investors parsing management commentary, but its impact depends on specific takeaways (margin plans, capital allocation, execution). Analyst/Investor Day transcript

Seeking Alpha published the Analyst/Investor Day transcript — useful for investors parsing management commentary, but its impact depends on specific takeaways (margin plans, capital allocation, execution). Neutral Sentiment: The Globe and Mail ran an analyst roundup including ASO; such coverage consolidates market views but doesn’t by itself move fundamentals. Analyst roundup

The Globe and Mail ran an analyst roundup including ASO; such coverage consolidates market views but doesn’t by itself move fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Barclays raised its target to $55 (from $49) but kept an “equal weight” rating; the $55 target implies slight downside versus recent levels and signals a more cautious stance than buy-side upgrades. That mixed message can cap upside despite the raise. Barclays PT raise

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Get Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors is a leading specialty retailer of sporting goods and outdoor gear, operating more than 260 stores across the United States. Headquartered in Katy, Texas, the company offers a broad assortment of merchandise spanning athletic footwear and apparel, team sports equipment, camping and outdoor recreation products, hunting and fishing supplies, and fitness accessories. In addition to its brick-and-mortar footprint, Academy serves customers through its e-commerce platform, offering online ordering, in-store pickup, and home delivery options.

The company’s product portfolio includes seasonal and year-round categories designed to meet the needs of both casual enthusiasts and serious athletes.

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