Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BEP) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$47.48 and last traded at C$47.40, with a volume of 141220 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$45.60.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Up 3.4%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.80. The company has a market cap of C$14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$42.82 and a 200 day moving average of C$40.40.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 4.20%.The company had revenue of C($371.30) million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners LP will post 0.1012093 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable is a globally diversified, multitechnology owner and operator of clean energy assets. The company’s portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and storage facilities in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia, and totals approximately 21 gigawatts of installed capacity. Brookfield Renewable invests in assets directly, as well as with institutional partners, joint venture partners, and through other arrangements. The company offers two separate listings for investors: Brookfield Renewable Partners LP and Brookfield Renewable Corporation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.