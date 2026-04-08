Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered their price target on the stock from C$280.00 to C$275.00. The company traded as low as C$165.19 and last traded at C$165.82, with a volume of 60950 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$171.87.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BYD. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$294.00 to C$267.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$250.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$275.00 to C$270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$275.00 to C$250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$262.58.

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Insider Activity

Boyd Group Services Stock Down 2.8%

In related news, insider Brian Kaner bought 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$173.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$204,647.40. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$308,705.40. The trade was a 196.67% increase in their position. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.84, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of C$4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 203.82, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$215.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$220.23.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 1.74% and a net margin of 0.58%.The business had revenue of C$1.04 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services Inc. will post 7.1452646 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boyd Group Services Inc is a Canadian corporation and controls The Boyd Group Inc and its subsidiaries. Boyd Group Services Inc shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol BYD.TO and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol BGSI. For more information on The Boyd Group Inc or Boyd Group Services Inc, please visit our website at https://www.boydgroup.com .

Further Reading

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