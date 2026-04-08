Analyzing Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) & Paranovus Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:PAVS)

Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Free Report) and Paranovus Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:PAVS – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mitsubishi and Paranovus Entertainment Technology”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitsubishi $122.26 billion 1.13 $6.27 billion $1.27 27.30 Paranovus Entertainment Technology $70,000.00 14.07 -$7.89 million N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Mitsubishi has higher revenue and earnings than Paranovus Entertainment Technology.

Mitsubishi has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paranovus Entertainment Technology has a beta of -0.08, indicating that its stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Mitsubishi and Paranovus Entertainment Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitsubishi 0 2 0 0 2.00 Paranovus Entertainment Technology 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

This table compares Mitsubishi and Paranovus Entertainment Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitsubishi 3.99% 7.43% 3.32% Paranovus Entertainment Technology N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Paranovus Entertainment Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of Paranovus Entertainment Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mitsubishi beats Paranovus Entertainment Technology on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mitsubishi

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Mitsubishi Corporation engages in the natural gas, industrial materials and infrastructure, petroleum and chemicals, mineral resources, automotive and mobility, food and consumer industry, power solution, and urban development businesses worldwide. The Natural Gas segment engages in the development and production of natural gas/oil; and liquified natural gas business. Its Industrial Materials segment engages in sale, trading, and development of materials, including steel products, silica sand, cement, ready-mixed concrete, carbon materials, PVC, and functional materials for the automobile, mobility, construction, and infrastructure industries. The Petroleum & Chemicals segment invests in, develops, and trades in crude oil and oil products, LPG, ethylene, methanol, salt, ammonia, plastics, and fertilizers. Its Mineral Resources segment invests in and develops metallurgical coal, copper, iron ore, and aluminum. The Industrial Infrastructure segment trades in the field of energy infrastructure, industrial plants, machinery tools, construction and agricultural machinery, elevators, escalators, facility management, ships, and aerospace related equipment. Its Automotive & Mobility segment produces, finances, and sells passenger and commercial cars; and mobility services. The Food Industry segment trades, develops, and sells food resources, fresh foods, consumer goods, and food ingredients. Its Consumer Industry segment supplies products and services a range of fields, including retail and distribution, logistics, healthcare, apparel, and tire, etc. The Power Solution segment is involved in the power and water related businesses, including power generation and transmission, power trading and retail, and development of hydrogen energy sources. Its Urban Development segment engages in the leasing; and urban development, infrastructure, and real estate development, operation, and management businesses. The company was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Paranovus Entertainment Technology

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Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powders, cordyceps mycelia, Ejiao products, American ginseng products, other traditional Chinese herbal and animal extracts, vitamins, minerals, and amino acids. It also offers product marketing and e-commerce agency operation services under the Happy Buy platform to small and middle size businesses; and e-commerce solutions, internet information, and advertising services to the online stores or manufactures. In addition, the company provides secure transaction environment, automobile procurement, and financial services for automobile manufacturers under the Taochejun automobile sales platform. It sells its products through distributors, large-scale chain drugstores, malls, and supermarkets under the Happiness brand. The company was formerly known as Happiness Development Group Limited and changed its name to Paranovus Entertainment Technology Ltd. in March 2023. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

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