Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 6,672 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,211% from the previous session’s volume of 509 shares.The stock last traded at $94.20 and had previously closed at $91.0850.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAMXF. DZ Bank raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Dbs Bank raised Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group downgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Read Our Latest Research Report on BAMXF
Bayerische Motoren Werke Stock Up 3.4%
Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $39.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. Bayerische Motoren Werke had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 5.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bayerische Motoren Werke AG will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.
Bayerische Motoren Werke Company Profile
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW) is a German multinational manufacturer of premium automobiles and motorcycles. Headquartered in Munich, the company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of passenger vehicles under the BMW brand, as well as the MINI and Rolls‑Royce marques. BMW’s product portfolio covers luxury sedans and coupes, SUVs and crossovers (the X series), sports cars, high‑performance M models, motorcycles through BMW Motorrad, and an expanding range of electrified powertrains including battery-electric and plug‑in hybrid variants.
Founded in 1916, BMW began as an engine manufacturer and over the course of the 20th century diversified into motorcycle and automobile production, building a reputation for engineering and driving dynamics.
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