Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 6,672 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,211% from the previous session’s volume of 509 shares.The stock last traded at $94.20 and had previously closed at $91.0850.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAMXF. DZ Bank raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Dbs Bank raised Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group downgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Bayerische Motoren Werke Stock Up 3.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of $54.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $39.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. Bayerische Motoren Werke had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 5.45%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bayerische Motoren Werke AG will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Company Profile

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Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW) is a German multinational manufacturer of premium automobiles and motorcycles. Headquartered in Munich, the company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of passenger vehicles under the BMW brand, as well as the MINI and Rolls‑Royce marques. BMW’s product portfolio covers luxury sedans and coupes, SUVs and crossovers (the X series), sports cars, high‑performance M models, motorcycles through BMW Motorrad, and an expanding range of electrified powertrains including battery-electric and plug‑in hybrid variants.

Founded in 1916, BMW began as an engine manufacturer and over the course of the 20th century diversified into motorcycle and automobile production, building a reputation for engineering and driving dynamics.

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