Head-To-Head Analysis: Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) & Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX)

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) and Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.3% of Talos Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Talos Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.8% of Altex Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

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Risk and Volatility

Talos Energy has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altex Industries has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talos Energy -27.77% -6.59% -2.77% Altex Industries -530.00% -7.80% -3.83%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Talos Energy and Altex Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Talos Energy and Altex Industries”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Talos Energy $1.78 billion 1.39 -$494.29 million ($2.84) -5.16 Altex Industries $20,000.00 134.26 -$190,000.00 ($0.01) -24.00

Altex Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Talos Energy. Altex Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Talos Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Talos Energy and Altex Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talos Energy 1 3 3 0 2.29 Altex Industries 0 0 0 0 0.00

Talos Energy currently has a consensus price target of $17.20, indicating a potential upside of 17.40%. Given Talos Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Talos Energy is more favorable than Altex Industries.

Summary

Talos Energy beats Altex Industries on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Talos Energy

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Talos Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Altex Industries

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Altex Industries, Inc., through its subsidiary, Altex Oil Corporation, owns interests in productive onshore oil and gas properties located in Utah and Wyoming. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

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