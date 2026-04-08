Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Stock Price Down 4.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) fell 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.54 and last traded at $20.7060. 806,148 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 3,362,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on TNGX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Tango Therapeutics from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Tango Therapeutics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tango Therapeutics from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Tango Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

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Tango Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.38.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.30% and a negative net margin of 151.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barbara Weber sold 30,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $374,162.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,629,254 shares in the company, valued at $19,974,654.04. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam Crystal sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $572,400.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 112,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,586.40. This trade represents a 19.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 172,884 shares of company stock worth $2,538,342 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tango Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 13,061,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,411 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Tango Therapeutics by 322.5% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 10,607,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,986,000 after buying an additional 8,096,924 shares in the last quarter. Siren L.L.C. increased its position in Tango Therapeutics by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Siren L.L.C. now owns 8,165,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,345,000 after buying an additional 2,282,186 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tango Therapeutics by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,750,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,814,000 after buying an additional 1,698,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Tango Therapeutics by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,218,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,097,000 after buying an additional 2,853,362 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tango Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Tango Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing precision medicines that exploit genetic vulnerabilities in cancer cells. Leveraging a proprietary synthetic lethality platform, the company identifies and targets tumor-specific dependencies in DNA damage response and related pathways. By focusing on tumor cell collateral sensitivities, Tango aims to bring differentiated small-molecule therapies to patients with genetic alterations that confer increased susceptibility to targeted inhibition.

The company’s lead pipeline comprises several early-stage programs, including inhibitors designed to selectively disable DNA repair proteins in tumor cells while sparing normal tissues.

Further Reading

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