PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 528,607 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 230% from the previous session’s volume of 160,391 shares.The stock last traded at $93.77 and had previously closed at $93.21.

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Up 0.5%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.65.

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PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYS. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new stake in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 3,553.3% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter.

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The PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (HYS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund aims to capture exposure to the short maturity segment of the high-yield corporate bond sector. HYS was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by PIMCO.

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