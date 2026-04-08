PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 528,607 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 230% from the previous session’s volume of 160,391 shares.The stock last traded at $93.77 and had previously closed at $93.21.
PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Up 0.5%
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.65.
PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund
PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile
The PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (HYS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund aims to capture exposure to the short maturity segment of the high-yield corporate bond sector. HYS was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by PIMCO.
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