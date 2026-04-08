Autolus Therapeutics Highlights obe-cel Momentum in ALL With New Real-World ROKA and Pediatric Data

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) hosted an investor event focused on its acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) program, featuring clinicians and investigators who discussed the treatment landscape, real-world experience with the company’s CD19-directed CAR T-cell therapy obe-cel, and ongoing efforts to evaluate the product earlier in treatment and in pediatric patients.

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Adult relapsed/refractory ALL: unmet need and where CAR T fits

Jae Park, director of the Adult ALL Program and chief of cellular therapeutics at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, outlined the challenges in adult relapsed/refractory B-cell precursor ALL. Park said there are “roughly 1,800 new relapsed/refractory cases annually diagnosed in the U.S.” and described outcomes as poor with conventional approaches, noting that “median overall survival after first relapse is about 6–9 months” even with prior immunotherapies such as blinatumomab and inotuzumab and subsequent transplant.

FELIX trial takeaways and safety considerations

Park also emphasized that a “cascade of attrition” limits how many patients ultimately reach CAR T-cell therapy. He highlighted several groups with ongoing unmet need, including patients who are transplant-ineligible or decline transplant, those who relapse after immunotherapy (particularly as blinatumomab moves earlier into frontline care), patients with Philadelphia chromosome-positive disease who fail tyrosine kinase inhibitors, and those with central nervous system or extramedullary disease.

Reviewing results from the FELIX study of obe-cel in adult relapsed/refractory B-cell ALL, Park said the trial reported a 77% overall response rate and that a subset of patients achieved “durable remissions,” including sustained remission beyond three years without bone marrow transplant after CAR T-cell therapy. He added that “majority of the responses were MRD negative,” and said patients with lower disease burden at infusion tended to have better outcomes.

Park also pointed to toxicity as a key limitation historically for adult ALL CAR T programs. He said prior CAR T experiences in adult ALL were associated with severe cytokine release syndrome (CRS) and neurotoxicity that constrained use in older or frail patients, and argued that obe-cel’s safety profile could broaden applicability. Park additionally cited manufacturing reliability and “vein-to-vein time” as important operational factors that influence real-world access to therapy.

Early U.S. real-world experience: ROKA consortium data

Lori Muffly, associate professor at Stanford University, presented an initial readout from ROKA, a U.S. real-world consortium of approximately 50 CAR T and leukemia centers studying commercial cellular therapies in adult ALL. Muffly said participating sites represent about 60% of U.S. commercial products, a figure she said is growing as additional sites join.

For the initial analysis, Muffly said the consortium included patients apheresis’d for obe-cel between November 18, 2024 and a January 8, 2026 data cutoff. She reported that 96 patients underwent apheresis and 91 received their first infusion; most of the five who did not proceed to infusion dropped out due to progressive disease, and one patient lost CD19 expression. Muffly added that there was no drop-off between split dosing: “all patients who received first dose went on to receive second dose.” Median follow-up at the time of presentation was 137 days, and 84 patients were evaluable for day 28 response.

Muffly compared real-world patients with those treated on the FELIX trial, saying real-world patients were “a bit older” and more likely to be frailer, with higher ECOG performance status. She also said they had more prior lines of therapy and were more likely to have received prior blinatumomab and inotuzumab. In contrast, she noted the FELIX trial required higher marrow blast levels for most cohorts, while many real-world patients are treated at low disease burden.

On safety and early efficacy, Muffly said the real-world snapshot was “quite encouraging,” highlighting approximately 50% rates of CRS with no instances of higher-grade CRS in the cohort she presented. She reported any-grade ICANS under 20%, with 17% experiencing ICANS and most cases grade 1. Day 28 response rates were “nearly 95%,” and she said over 70% achieved an MRD-negative complete remission, which she described as superior to the trial results, while also noting that day 28 is early for a split-dose product.

Muffly also shared two patient case examples from her clinic, including a 33-year-old woman with Down syndrome and refractory disease who achieved MRD-negative complete remission after treatment, and a 26-year-old woman with relapsed/refractory Philadelphia chromosome-positive ALL and spinal cord involvement who achieved MRD-negative complete remission with radiographic resolution of lesions after therapy.

Frontline consolidation concept: reducing treatment duration and avoiding transplant

Eli Jabbour, professor in the Department of Leukemia at MD Anderson Cancer Center and section chief of ALL, discussed an investigator-sponsored effort to evaluate obe-cel earlier in adult ALL treatment as frontline consolidation. Jabbour argued that CAR T therapies perform better with low tumor burden and that early use may benefit from “fit T cells” collected before multiple relapses and extensive therapy.

Jabbour described how frontline adult ALL has shifted from chemotherapy-heavy approaches toward immune-based regimens, citing experiences in Philadelphia chromosome-positive ALL with tyrosine kinase inhibitors and blinatumomab and in Philadelphia chromosome-negative ALL with blinatumomab and inotuzumab combinations. He framed frontline obe-cel as a potential strategy to deepen responses and potentially spare some patients from allogeneic transplant, while shortening treatment time from years to months.

Jabbour outlined a 30-patient study design in which patients receive immunotherapy-based regimens (hyper-CVAD or mini-CVAD, plus inotuzumab and blinatumomab), with cell collection after cycle one, followed by infusion and monitoring using MRD and CAR T-cell persistence. He said the study opened in December 2025 and had enrolled 15 patients so far, adding it is “too early to tell” but that early results were “promising.”

Pediatric update: CATALYST phase Ib and expansion plans

Michael Pulsipher, professor of pediatrics at the University of Utah and a leader in Children’s Oncology Group (COG) initiatives, discussed pediatric unmet needs and early data from the CATALYST phase Ib experience with obe-cel in children with relapsed/refractory disease. Pulsipher noted that CD19 CAR T therapy has been used in pediatric ALL since 2017 with other products, with increasing use and an evolution toward treating patients earlier in relapse patterns.

In CATALYST phase Ib, Pulsipher said 23 pediatric patients under 18 received obe-cel at the target dose, and “all of their products were within specifications with no manufacturing failures.” On safety, he reported “exceptionally low rates” of grade 3 or above CRS, with two such cases, and said infection rates were lower than typically seen in this population. He also highlighted what he described as rapid neutrophil recovery compared with other CAR products.

For efficacy, Pulsipher said 21 of 22 patients had a response, with complete remission in 20 patients, and that “all responders were MRD negative,” with responses continuing at the time of reporting. He also said the product showed “excellent expansion and persistence” in pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic analyses.

Pulsipher then described plans to support pediatric regulatory approval by expanding enrollment in collaboration with COG, adding 30 additional ALL patients for a total of 54, including at least 15 slots for high-risk first relapse. He said the phase II portion is open and had enrolled three patients at the time of the event, with additional COG sites in the process of opening.

Q&A: broader toxicity, transplant risk, and adoption

During Q&A, Autolus CEO Christian Itin and panelists addressed questions about toxicity beyond CRS and ICANS, long-term surveillance in a frontline setting, and how risk compares with transplant. Muffly said the initial ROKA readout did not deeply analyze infections, though hematologic recovery mirrored other CAR T therapies, and she added anecdotally that fewer infections may be seen given the favorable immunologic toxicity profile.

Asked to contextualize transplant-related mortality, Park said national averages are “about 20%–25%” depending on comorbidities and transplant factors, while CAR T treatment-related mortality is “extremely low,” which he said supports interest in moving therapy into the frontline setting.

On practice adoption, Muffly said the “transformation to using Obe-cel as the best-in-class CAR T for adult ALL has already happened” among participating centers, and she said ROKA’s next data output is expected at the upcoming ASH meeting.

In closing remarks, Itin said real-world ROKA data provided a “reality check” on performance and could broaden the population considered for CAR T. He pointed to continued enrollment in the pediatric phase II portion and ongoing investigator-sponsored trials evaluating a frontline consolidation approach aimed at “a definitive consolidation and ultimately an abbreviated treatment” course.

About Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Autolus Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of next-generation, programmed T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company leverages proprietary technologies to engineer autologous T cells that target and eradicate tumor cells, with the aim of improving safety, efficacy and durability over existing cell therapies. Its R&D platform integrates antigen receptor design, gene editing and manufacturing optimization to generate candidates tailored for specific hematologic malignancies and solid tumor indications.

The company’s leading pipeline candidates include AUTO1, an optimized CD19-targeted CAR-T therapy for relapsed or refractory acute lymphoblastic leukemia, and AUTO3, a dual-targeted CD19/22 CAR-T program in development for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

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