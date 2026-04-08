GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Stock Price Down 6.9% – Here’s What Happened

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) fell 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.48 and last traded at $21.5620. 5,515,357 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 6,077,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GTLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen cut GitLab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 2nd. DA Davidson set a $24.00 target price on GitLab in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on GitLab from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “cautious” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GitLab in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of GitLab in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GitLab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.62.

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GitLab Trading Down 6.5%

The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.79 and a beta of 0.85.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 5.86%.The company had revenue of $260.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 459,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $10,285,703.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 54,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $1,542,663.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,268,508 shares of company stock worth $29,848,496. 16.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of GitLab

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 124.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 284.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GitLab

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GitLab Inc (NASDAQ: GTLB) is a leading provider of a unified DevOps platform designed to streamline the software development lifecycle. Founded in 2011 by Dmitriy Zaporozhets and Sid Sijbrandij, the company initially gained recognition for its open-source Git repository manager. Over time, GitLab expanded its offerings to encompass planning, source code management, continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD), security testing, and monitoring in a single application. This integrated approach enables development teams to collaborate efficiently, reduce toolchain complexity, and accelerate release cycles.

The GitLab platform is offered through both cloud-hosted and self-managed deployment models, catering to organizations of all sizes.

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