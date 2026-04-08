Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Stock Price Down 6.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.31 and last traded at $6.2850. 757,973 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,981,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Amplitude in a report on Monday, December 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amplitude currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

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Amplitude Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $656.50 million, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.45.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 25.80% and a negative return on equity of 32.33%. Amplitude’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Amplitude has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.080-0.130 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.020–0.010 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Amplitude announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 11.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Amplitude

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Amplitude in the third quarter worth about $32,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Amplitude in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Amplitude by 57.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Amplitude in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Amplitude in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

About Amplitude

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Amplitude, Inc is a software company specializing in digital analytics and product intelligence solutions for businesses seeking to optimize user engagement and drive growth. Its core offering, the Amplitude Analytics platform, enables customers to collect and analyze behavioral data from web and mobile applications in real time. The platform provides advanced segmentation, funnel analysis, retention tracking and pathfinding tools that help product, marketing and data teams understand user journeys, identify friction points and measure the impact of new features.

Founded in 2012 by Spenser Skates, Curtis Liu and Jeffrey Wang, Amplitude is headquartered in Redwood City, California, with additional offices spanning North America, Europe and Asia.

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