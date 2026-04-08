Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Given New C$22.00 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$15.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ATB Cormark Capital Markets upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$16.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.61.

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Vermilion Energy Stock Down 10.0%

Insider Buying and Selling at Vermilion Energy

Shares of TSE:VET traded down C$1.95 on Wednesday, reaching C$17.53. The company had a trading volume of 861,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,406. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of C$7.29 and a 52-week high of C$20.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -4.12, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60.

In other Vermilion Energy news, insider Yvonne Jeffery sold 6,332 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.51, for a total transaction of C$123,537.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$595,581.77. The trade was a 17.18% decrease in their position. Also, insider Gerard Schut sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.00, for a total value of C$190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 94,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,791,092. This trade represents a 9.59% decrease in their position. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc is an international oil and gas producing company. It engages in full-cycle exploration and production programs that focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of producing properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The majority of Vermilion’s revenue has derived from the production and sale of petroleum and natural gas. In each market, the company relies on a host of drilling and well completion techniques to keep production at attractive levels.

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