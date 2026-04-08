National Bank Financial Lowers Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target to C$143.00

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$163.00 to C$143.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.07% from the company’s current price.

STN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Stantec from C$168.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Stantec from C$162.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Stantec from C$172.00 to C$154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Stantec from C$173.00 to C$178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Stantec from C$183.00 to C$158.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$159.90.

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Stantec Price Performance

STN stock traded up C$1.37 on Wednesday, reaching C$121.11. The company had a trading volume of 218,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,159. Stantec has a 1 year low of C$111.98 and a 1 year high of C$160.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$125.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$136.35. The company has a market cap of C$13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.73.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stantec had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 6.47%.The firm had revenue of C$2.12 billion for the quarter.

Stantec Company Profile

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Stantec empowers clients, people, and communities to rise to the world’s greatest challenges at a time when the world faces more unprecedented concerns than ever before. We are a global leader in sustainable engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting. Our professionals deliver the expertise, technology, and innovation communities need to manage aging infrastructure, demographic and population changes, the energy transition, and more. Today’s communities transcend geographic borders.

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