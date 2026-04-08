Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$22.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.28% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AC. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Air Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$28.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$27.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.17.
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Air Canada Trading Up 3.6%
About Air Canada
Air Canada is Canada’s largest airline, generally serving nearly 50 million passengers each year together with its regional partners. Air Canada is a sixth freedom airline, similar to Gulf carriers, which flies many U.S. nationals on long-haul trips with a layover in Canada. In 2019, the company generated CAD 19 billion in total revenue.
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