Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Raised to C$85.00 at Barclays

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price upped by analysts at Barclays from C$84.00 to C$85.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 6.85% from the company’s current price.

SLF has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$97.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$96.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$104.00 to C$102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$93.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$95.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$96.67.

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Sun Life Financial Stock Up 2.7%

Sun Life Financial stock traded up C$2.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$91.25. 528,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,111,164. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.49. The stock has a market cap of C$50.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.69. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of C$74.56 and a 1-year high of C$94.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$88.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$85.87.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported C$1.96 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$8.67 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 14.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 6.9230769 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sun Life Financial

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Sun Life Financial is one of Canada’s Big Three life insurance companies along with Great-West Lifeco and Manulife. Sun Life provides insurance, retirement, and wealth-management services to individual and corporate customers in Canada, the United States, and Asia. It also owns MFS Investment Management, a Boston-based asset-management firm. Sun Life generates about a third of its profit from asset-management operations.

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