Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target Cut to $78.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.17% from the company’s previous close.

FRPT has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.25.

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Freshpet Trading Up 2.1%

FRPT traded up $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.37. 1,147,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,308. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.79 and its 200 day moving average is $62.57. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $46.76 and a 12 month high of $89.80.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $285.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.66 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshpet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after acquiring an additional 31,334 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 734.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Freshpet in the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Freshpet by 220.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Freshpet by 1,388.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter.

Freshpet Company Profile

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Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ: FRPT) is a leading pet food company specializing in fresh, refrigerated meals and treats for dogs and cats. The company’s products are formulated with carefully selected, natural ingredients and are designed to offer a higher level of nutrition and freshness than traditional dry or canned pet foods. Freshpet’s offerings include refrigerated rolls, pâtés and snacks, all of which are sold through the refrigerated section of grocery, mass-market and pet specialty stores.

Freshpet’s product portfolio is built around the concept of fresh, minimally processed recipes that do not require preservatives or artificial colors.

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