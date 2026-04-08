Emera (TSE:EMA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Bank of America Analyst Says

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Bank of America from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 1.54% from the company’s current price.

EMA has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Emera from C$73.00 to C$74.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Emera from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Emera from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Emera from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on Emera from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$73.39.

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Emera Price Performance

TSE EMA traded down C$0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$72.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,346. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.69, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$70.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$68.41. Emera has a one year low of C$56.59 and a one year high of C$73.86.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.01 billion for the quarter. Emera had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 13.11%. Analysts expect that Emera will post 3.1991627 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Emera

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Emera is a geographically diverse energy and services company investing in electricity generation, transmission, and distribution as well as gas transmission and utility energy services. Emera has operations throughout North America and the Caribbean countries.

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