Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Price Up 9.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) rose 9.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $249.19 and last traded at $246.49. Approximately 10,986,435 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 11,685,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $224.35.

Lam Research News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore set a $275.00 price objective on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 29th. New Street Research lifted their target price on Lam Research from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. B. Riley Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price (up from $260.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Lam Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Twenty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.54.

Lam Research Trading Up 9.9%

The company has a market cap of $307.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. Lam Research had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 30.22%.The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total transaction of $11,214,269.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,081,705 shares in the company, valued at $242,334,371.15. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total value of $7,896,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 253,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,235,848. This represents a 12.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 130,886 shares of company stock worth $29,658,802 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bayban acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, University of Illinois Foundation acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.