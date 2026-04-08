Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Trading Up 2.6% – Still a Buy?

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $145.11 and last traded at $145.00. 10,844,115 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 11,445,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.30.
Key Stories Impacting Procter & Gamble
Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo cut its price target to $158 from $177 but kept an overweight rating, signaling continued confidence in P&G’s upside despite the lower PT. Wells Fargo Adjusts PT on Procter & Gamble
- Positive Sentiment: UBS trimmed its target to $166 (from $170) but remains at a buy rating — a vote that still implies double-digit upside and supports investor confidence. UBS Lowers PT on Procter & Gamble
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlights P&G’s Supply Chain 3.0 (AI, automation, digital tools) as a margin and resilience driver — a structural improvement that can boost long-term earnings power. Can Procter & Gamble’s Supply Chain Overhaul Withstand Volatility?
- Positive Sentiment: Media pieces (including Jim Cramer) emphasize P&G’s innovation strategy as its “lifeblood” and a key element in a potential turnaround — positive narrative that can support multiple expansion if execution continues. The strategy P&G calls its ‘lifeblood’
- Positive Sentiment: P&G announced a multi-year, multi-brand partnership with the WNBA — a brand and marketing play that could deepen consumer engagement in growth categories over time. P&G Enters New Era in Sports as Official Partner of the WNBA
- Neutral Sentiment: Goldman Sachs lowered its PT to $155 and kept a neutral rating — a modestly lower valuation reference that still implies upside vs. current levels but reduces analyst enthusiasm. Goldman Sachs Adjusts PT on Procter & Gamble to $155
- Neutral Sentiment: Several analyst notes and trade-media pieces (Zacks/Yahoo) are re-evaluating P&G’s outlook and keeping it in investor screens — increased attention, but not uniformly bullish or bearish. Is Trending Stock Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG) a Buy Now?
- Negative Sentiment: Piper Sandler cut its PT to $142 (from $150) and kept a neutral rating; the new target sits below current trading levels, which could pressure sentiment among tactical holders. Piper Sandler Adjusts PT on Procter & Gamble to $142
- Negative Sentiment: Market write-ups note a recent intraday/close dip (~1% decline in the latest session), reflecting short-term selling pressure amid the flurry of PT changes. Procter & Gamble (PG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.79.
Procter & Gamble Stock Up 2.6%
The stock has a market capitalization of $336.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 32.21%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.
Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.67%.
Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble
In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 15,169 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total transaction of $2,461,625.32. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,259,595.80. The trade was a 25.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,903 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $14,495,738.45. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 182,607 shares in the company, valued at $27,601,048.05. This trade represents a 34.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 348,618 shares of company stock valued at $55,462,643 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procter & Gamble
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares during the period. Taylor Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 30,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Procter & Gamble
Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.
P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.
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