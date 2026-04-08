SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading 2.6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.42 and last traded at $16.27. 42,248,246 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 63,755,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. UBS Group set a $24.50 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.32.

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SoFi Technologies Trading Up 2.4%

The company has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 13.34%.The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. SoFi Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.120- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 28,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.32 per share, for a total transaction of $500,548.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,704,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,719,376.64. This trade represents a 0.25% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 94,225 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $1,913,709.75. Following the sale, the director owned 588,849 shares in the company, valued at $11,959,523.19. This represents a 13.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 38,900 shares of company stock valued at $705,398 and have sold 218,148 shares valued at $4,161,735. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 3,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company’s core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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