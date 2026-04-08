YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:SDTY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:SDTY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 7th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.2617 per share on Thursday, April 9th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This is a 3.1% increase from YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.80. 18,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,479. YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $46.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.04.

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About YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF

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The YieldMax S&P 500 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (SDTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide a high weekly distribution to shareholders through an actively managed synthetic covered call strategy, while also providing limited exposure to the price return of the S&P 500 Index. SDTY was launched on Feb 5, 2025 and is issued by YieldMax.

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