Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Shares Up 7.4% – What’s Next?

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) rose 7.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.38 and last traded at $50.0480. Approximately 8,500,033 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 10,165,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Oklo from $146.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Oklo in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Oklo from $135.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oklo in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Oklo from $95.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.30.

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Oklo Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.77. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.51 and a beta of 0.93.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 16,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total value of $834,749.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 386,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,717,288.64. This trade represents a 4.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $3,015,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 691,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,749,533.25. This trade represents a 7.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 915,104 shares of company stock valued at $61,574,654. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oklo

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oklo by 1,184.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 112,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,063,000 after purchasing an additional 103,623 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Oklo by 427.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 171,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,280,000 after purchasing an additional 138,659 shares during the last quarter. SHP Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Oklo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tulsa Wealth Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of Oklo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Oklo by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

About Oklo

(Get Free Report)

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

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