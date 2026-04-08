NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Stock Price Up 7.6% – Still a Buy?

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.21 and last traded at $9.8560. 29,274,125 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 25,685,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.16.
More NuScale Power News
Here are the key news stories impacting NuScale Power this week:
- Neutral Sentiment: NuScale scheduled its First‑Quarter 2026 earnings conference call for May 7, 2026 (5:00 p.m. ET); investors will watch management commentary for details on ENTRA1, program timelines, and cash/contract updates. NuScale Power to Hold First Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities‑class‑action lawsuits and firm notices have been filed or announced alleging misrepresentations to investors covering May 13–Nov 6, 2025; firms are soliciting lead‑plaintiff candidates (lead‑plaintiff deadline April 20, 2026). The litigation increases legal and reputational risk and has been a catalyst for selling pressure. Securities Fraud Class Action Filed Faruqi & Faruqi reminder
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage alleges ENTRA1 partners lacked meaningful nuclear project experience and that disclosures tied to ENTRA1 triggered an ~12% intraday share plunge; plaintiffs claim executives made misleading statements about the program. These allegations are the proximate cause of the recent selloff and remain unresolved. BFA Law investor announcement Levi & Korsinsky on ENTRA1
- Negative Sentiment: Market commentary points to weak recent fundamentals (Q4 revenue decline, analyst cuts) and technical selling; independent media and commentators have highlighted the share weakness and uncertainty around the company’s commercialization path. That narrative is pressuring sentiment until clearer operational updates arrive. Fool: Why SMR sank Benzinga: chart note
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently commented on SMR. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on NuScale Power from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Northland Securities upgraded NuScale Power from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Bank of America upgraded NuScale Power from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 9th. B. Riley Financial dropped their target price on NuScale Power from $38.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on NuScale Power from $18.50 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuScale Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.
NuScale Power Trading Up 7.6%
The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day moving average of $22.29.
NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.70). NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 55.23% and a negative net margin of 1,130.26%.The firm had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 18,570 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $226,925.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 97,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,686.24. The trade was a 16.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 82,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $1,010,190.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 117,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,959.96. This represents a 41.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 635,610 shares of company stock worth $8,198,439 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NuScale Power Company Profile
NuScale Power Corporation, trading on the NYSE American under the ticker SMR, is a pioneering developer of small modular nuclear reactors. Established in 2007 as a spinout from Oregon State University, the company is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. NuScale’s mission is to deliver zero-carbon baseload power through scalable modular reactor technology, aiming to transform traditional nuclear energy deployment.
At the core of NuScale’s offering is the VOYGR small modular reactor design, featuring 77-megawatt electric (MWe) modules with passive safety systems.
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