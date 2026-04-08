NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Stock Price Up 7.6% – Still a Buy?

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.21 and last traded at $9.8560. 29,274,125 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 25,685,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.16.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMR. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on NuScale Power from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Northland Securities upgraded NuScale Power from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Bank of America upgraded NuScale Power from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 9th. B. Riley Financial dropped their target price on NuScale Power from $38.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on NuScale Power from $18.50 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuScale Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

NuScale Power Trading Up 7.6%

The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day moving average of $22.29.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.70). NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 55.23% and a negative net margin of 1,130.26%.The firm had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 18,570 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $226,925.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 97,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,686.24. The trade was a 16.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 82,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $1,010,190.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 117,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,959.96. This represents a 41.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 635,610 shares of company stock worth $8,198,439 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuScale Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation, trading on the NYSE American under the ticker SMR, is a pioneering developer of small modular nuclear reactors. Established in 2007 as a spinout from Oregon State University, the company is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. NuScale’s mission is to deliver zero-carbon baseload power through scalable modular reactor technology, aiming to transform traditional nuclear energy deployment.

At the core of NuScale’s offering is the VOYGR small modular reactor design, featuring 77-megawatt electric (MWe) modules with passive safety systems.

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