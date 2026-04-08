PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 2.79%.

PriceSmart Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT traded up $5.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,132. PriceSmart has a 12-month low of $81.90 and a 12-month high of $160.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.66.

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PriceSmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 89.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 11th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of PriceSmart from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PriceSmart currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PriceSmart news, Director Leon C. Janks sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $411,870.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 30,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,470.86. This represents a 8.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John D. Hildebrandt sold 7,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total value of $1,015,786.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 108,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,809,594.72. The trade was a 6.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 16,671 shares of company stock worth $2,283,051 in the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PriceSmart

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in PriceSmart by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,045,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,872,000 after acquiring an additional 24,512 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 13.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 624,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,742,000 after acquiring an additional 73,419 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,820,000 after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares in the last quarter. Pertento Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 488,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,910,000 after acquiring an additional 71,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 29.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 259,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,500,000 after purchasing an additional 58,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PriceSmart, Inc (NASDAQ: PSMT) is a U.S.-based retailer specializing in membership warehouse clubs. Founded in 1993, the company operates under a business model that offers bulk quantities of goods at discounted prices to individuals and businesses that purchase annual memberships. PriceSmart’s value proposition centers on low-cost operations, high-volume purchasing, and a no-frills shopping environment designed to pass savings directly to its members.

The company’s product assortment covers a broad range of merchandise categories, including groceries and fresh produce, household essentials, electronics, appliances, office supplies, furniture, and health and beauty items.

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