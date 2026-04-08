Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Up 3.5% – What’s Next?

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $79.44 and last traded at $74.46. 3,681,949 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 4,365,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.96.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KTOS. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. JonesTrading began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.28.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Up 3.5%

The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 572.81 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $345.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.51 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $348,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 300,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,893,804.47. This represents a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $487,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 358,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,914,820.57. This trade represents a 1.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 198,477 shares of company stock valued at $18,225,638 in the last 90 days. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

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Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

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