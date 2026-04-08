BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Trading Down 5.4% – Here’s What Happened

BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.74 and last traded at $15.7290. 1,375,696 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 4,059,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRBR. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

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BellRing Brands Stock Up 0.4%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.97.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 64.79%. The firm had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BellRing Brands Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at BellRing Brands

In other news, Director David Isaiah Finkelstein bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 7,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,190.25. This trade represents a 37.10% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BellRing Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,006,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,035 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 30.5% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,750,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,812 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the third quarter valued at about $172,312,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 50.7% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,928,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,830,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc is a consumer packaged goods company specializing in high‐protein, better‐for‐you nutrition products. Formed in March 2020 as a spin‐off from Post Holdings, the company focuses on delivering convenient protein solutions to health‐conscious consumers through a portfolio of well‐known and emerging brands.

The company’s product offerings include ready‐to‐drink protein shakes, protein powders, nutrition bars and other performance nutrition items. BellRing Brands’ flagship brands include Premier Protein, a line of shakes and bars designed for everyday protein supplementation, as well as Dymatize and PowerBar, which cater to athletes and active individuals seeking advanced sports nutrition formulas.

BellRing Brands markets its products primarily across North America, leveraging relationships with major retailers, wholesale clubs and e-commerce platforms to reach consumers in the United States and Canada.

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