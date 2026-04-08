ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Raises Dividend to $3.68 Per Share

ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 3.6828 per share on Monday, April 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 26.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This is a 33.0% increase from ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous monthly dividend of $2.77.
ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Price Performance
GLDI traded up $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.43. 15,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,606. ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a twelve month low of $155.00 and a twelve month high of $183.61. The company has a market cap of $168.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.00 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.50.
ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile
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