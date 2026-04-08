ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Raises Dividend to $3.68 Per Share

ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 3.6828 per share on Monday, April 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 26.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This is a 33.0% increase from ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous monthly dividend of $2.77.

ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Price Performance

GLDI traded up $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.43. 15,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,606. ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a twelve month low of $155.00 and a twelve month high of $183.61. The company has a market cap of $168.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.00 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.50.

Get ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN alerts:

ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

luxury british cocoa grower and chocolatier, hotel chocolat, was founded in 2004 to make exciting chocolate with three guiding principles – authenticity, originality and ethics – which remain central to the brand’s success today. with its rabot estate cocoa plantation in saint lucia, a chocolate manufacturing facility in cambridgeshire and stores across the uk and internationally, hotel chocolat occupies a unique space – being able to link all aspects of chocolate from the tree to the consumer. they also have concessions in john lewis stores nationwide and in david jones, australia.

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Gold Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.