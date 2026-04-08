Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Trading Up 7.8% – Here’s Why

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $156.79 and last traded at $146.5230. Approximately 10,676,953 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 11,352,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.65.

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Bloom Energy Trading Up 7.8%

The firm has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -385.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 3.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.17 and its 200 day moving average is $122.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 4.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.20. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $777.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.480 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $34,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,189,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,277,730. This trade represents a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Aman Joshi sold 19,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.85, for a total transaction of $3,088,328.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 190,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,502,176.85. This represents a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 380,092 shares of company stock valued at $62,724,725 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bloom Energy

(Get Free Report)

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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