Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE) Trading Up 0.4% – Still a Buy?

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.87 and last traded at $41.76. Approximately 5,149,137 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 9,877,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.61.

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.54. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 1.01.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 593,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,821,000 after purchasing an additional 67,699 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 15,375 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,348,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 44,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period.

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Real Estate Select Sector index, a market-cap-weighted index of REITs and real estate stocks, excluding mortgage REITs, from the S&P 500. XLRE was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

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