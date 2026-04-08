BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Trading Down 1.8% – Time to Sell?

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) traded down 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.5150. 17,829,389 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 54,530,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on BigBear.ai from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded BigBear.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on BigBear.ai from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BigBear.ai currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

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BigBear.ai Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 230.21% and a negative return on equity of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Pamela Joyce Braden sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 508,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,034,748. The trade was a 13.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BigBear.ai

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BigBear.ai by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,695,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,555,000 after buying an additional 5,090,508 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in BigBear.ai by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,386,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,089,000 after buying an additional 6,158,665 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BigBear.ai by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,279,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,507,000 after buying an additional 2,584,278 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BigBear.ai by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,247,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,347,000 after buying an additional 2,706,195 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at $46,675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Company Profile

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BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics solutions designed to deliver actionable insights for public sector and commercial clients. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, the company specializes in advanced analytics, machine learning, predictive modeling and network analysis to support decision-making in complex, data-rich environments. Its clientele spans defense and intelligence agencies, civil government organizations and enterprise businesses seeking to enhance mission outcomes and operational efficiency.

The company’s flagship offerings include an AI-driven analytics platform that integrates data engineering, algorithm development and visualization tools.

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