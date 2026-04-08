Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:AGGA) to Issue Dividend of $0.09

Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:AGGA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 7th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0864 per share on Thursday, April 9th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This is a 3.7% increase from Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of AGGA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.13. 8,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,873. Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $24.79 and a 52-week high of $25.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.33.

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Institutional Trading of Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:AGGA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,049 shares during the period. Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF makes up 3.3% of Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 8.44% of Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF worth $6,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF

EA Series Trust – Astoria Dynamic Core US Fixed Income ETF is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Empowered Funds, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC and Astor Investment Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests directly and through other funds in U.S. Treasuries and other debt securities issued by the U.S. Government and its agencies and instrumentalities, corporate bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, municipal bonds, and high-yield bonds.

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