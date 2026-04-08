Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Stock Price Up 0.4% – Should You Buy?

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$16.95 and last traded at C$16.86. Approximately 88,945 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 329,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$22.00 to C$17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Enghouse Systems from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enghouse Systems has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of C$20.50.

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Enghouse Systems Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$17.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$19.25. The stock has a market cap of C$907.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of -4.19 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Enghouse Systems had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 13.99%.The firm had revenue of C$120.10 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Enghouse Systems Limited will post 1.6991295 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enghouse Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.2%. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 92.06%.

Enghouse Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enghouse Systems Limited is a Canadian publicly traded company (TSX: ENGH) that provides mission-critical vertically focused enterprise software solutions. Our core technologies are used for contact centers, video communications, virtual healthcare, education, telecommunications, networks, IPTV, public safety and transit. The Company’s two-pronged strategy to grow earnings focuses on both organic growth and acquisitions, which, to date, have been funded through net cash provided by operating activities as the Company has no external debt financing.

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