Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Stock Price Up 1.8% – Here’s What Happened

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $163.75 and last traded at $163.5120. Approximately 15,491,055 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 22,680,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.69.

Trending Headlines about Exxon Mobil

Here are the key news stories impacting Exxon Mobil this week:

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Loop Capital set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.42.

Get Our Latest Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $650.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.29.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $80.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 11.21%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 61.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total transaction of $167,940.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 17,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,782. The trade was a 5.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,460 shares of company stock worth $1,687,854. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 456.1% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.