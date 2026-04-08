Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Given New GBX 165 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 205 to GBX 165 in a research note issued on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CAML. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 210 target price on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Central Asia Metals to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 220 to GBX 200 in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 195.

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About Central Asia Metals

CAML opened at GBX 167.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 195.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 179.13. Central Asia Metals has a twelve month low of GBX 139.20 and a twelve month high of GBX 244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of £285.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.09.

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Central Asia Metals (CAML) is a base metals producer quoted on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange with copper operations in Kazakhstan, and a zinc and lead mine in North Macedonia

CAML is based in London and owns 100% of the Kounrad solvent extraction and electrowinning (SX-EW) copper facility in central Kazakhstan and 100% of the Sasa zinc and lead mine in North Macedonia. It is an established low-cost, diversified base-metals producer, with capacity to generate annual copper production of up to 14,000 tonnes, zinc production of up to 21,000 tonnes and lead production of up to 29,000 tonnes.

CAML was incorporated in the United Kingdom and raised $60 million at IPO in September 2010, which was used to build the Kounrad recovery plant in central Kazakhstan.

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