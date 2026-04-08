ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of ASML to $1,971.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,482.50.
Get Our Latest Analysis on ASML
ASML Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Binnacle Investments Inc grew its position in ASML by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in ASML by 1,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Key Stories Impacting ASML
Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Installed-base / services growth is accelerating — ASML’s Installed Base Management (service and upgrades) rose strongly in 2025 (about +26% to €8.2bn), boosting recurring revenue and margin resilience. ASML’s Installed Base Business Gains Traction: What’s Ahead?
- Positive Sentiment: Active buybacks: ASML reported regular share repurchases in late March / early April at ~€1,109–€1,166 per share, which supports EPS and signals capital-return discipline. ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst backing: UBS reaffirmed a buy rating, providing institutional support for the stock amid headline volatility. ASML UBS Keeps Its Buy Rating
- Positive Sentiment: Strong end-market demand and customer orders — AI-driven chip demand and large orders from major foundries/memory makers are locking in ASML tool capacity through 2027, supporting near-term revenue visibility. ASML Faces China Export Curbs As Korean Chipmakers Lock In Capacity
- Neutral Sentiment: Stock has outperformed YTD (double‑digit gains) but carries a premium valuation — investors should weigh upside from AI-driven demand against limited upside if valuation re-rates. ASML Holding Rises 23.1% YTD: Time to Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?
- Negative Sentiment: Policy risk — bipartisan MATCH Act / proposed U.S. legislation could extend export controls to DUV tools and servicing, potentially cutting sales to Chinese customers and materially reducing addressable market if enforced by the Netherlands. ASML shares fall on US Congress plan to further restrict China exports
- Negative Sentiment: Near-term market reaction: multiple outlets reported share drops (mid-single-digit) after the export-curbs proposal — demonstrates that regulatory headlines can trigger sharp volatility. ASML (ASML) Stock Tumbles 4% After US Lawmakers Propose China Export Ban
ASML Company Profile
ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.
ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.
Recommended Stories
Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.