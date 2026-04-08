ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of ASML from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of ASML to $1,971.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,482.50.

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ASML Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ASML stock opened at $1,414.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,388.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,194.33. The company has a market capitalization of $556.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.88. ASML has a 1 year low of $606.86 and a 1 year high of $1,547.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Binnacle Investments Inc grew its position in ASML by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in ASML by 1,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting ASML

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ASML Company Profile

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ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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