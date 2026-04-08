Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $189.00 to $195.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock. Digital Realty Trust traded as high as $187.40 and last traded at $185.0710, with a volume of 4417 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $182.42.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.80.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

Here are the key news stories impacting Digital Realty Trust this week:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 347.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 970.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 5.88%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.000 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.56%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: DLR) is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty’s offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty’s product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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