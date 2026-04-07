Rights & Issues Investment Trust (LON:RIII) Trading Down 1.9% – Here’s Why

Rights & Issues Investment Trust (LON:RIII – Get Free Report) was down 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,021.13 and last traded at GBX 2,050. Approximately 4,297 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 4,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,090.

Rights & Issues Investment Trust Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £98.01 million, a P/E ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,144.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,079.81.

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Rights & Issues Investment Trust (LON:RIII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 49.20 EPS for the quarter. Rights & Issues Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 18.96%.

Rights & Issues Investment Trust Company Profile

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of small-cap companies. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All share index. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company was founded in 1963 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

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