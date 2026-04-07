Viking (NYSE:VIK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Sunday.

VIK has been the subject of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Viking in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Viking from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Viking from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Viking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Viking from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.21.

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Viking Price Performance

VIK opened at $73.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. Viking has a 52-week low of $31.79 and a 52-week high of $81.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.20. The company has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.90.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Viking had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 240.75%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Viking will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Viking

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIK. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Viking by 92.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Viking by 28.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 10,637 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viking during the second quarter worth approximately $303,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Viking during the second quarter worth approximately $603,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Viking by 7,423.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 82,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after buying an additional 80,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

About Viking

(Get Free Report)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

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