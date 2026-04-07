Comparing T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI) & American Noble Gas (NYSE:INFY)

T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Free Report) and American Noble Gas (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for T Stamp and American Noble Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score T Stamp 0 0 1 0 3.00 American Noble Gas 1 7 1 0 2.00

T Stamp currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 361.54%. American Noble Gas has a consensus target price of $16.46, indicating a potential upside of 20.09%. Given T Stamp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe T Stamp is more favorable than American Noble Gas.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T Stamp -316.25% -290.04% -147.07% American Noble Gas 16.16% 30.60% 19.26%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares T Stamp and American Noble Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares T Stamp and American Noble Gas”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio T Stamp $3.14 million 4.38 -$10.60 million ($2.69) -0.97 American Noble Gas $19.28 billion 2.88 $3.16 billion $0.77 17.80

American Noble Gas has higher revenue and earnings than T Stamp. T Stamp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Noble Gas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

T Stamp has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Noble Gas has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.3% of T Stamp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.2% of American Noble Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of T Stamp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of American Noble Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

American Noble Gas beats T Stamp on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About T Stamp

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T Stamp Inc. develops and markets identity authentication software solutions for government and enterprise partners, and peer-to-peer markets worldwide. It develops proprietary artificial intelligence-powered solutions, researching and leveraging machine learning, artificial intelligence, biometric science, cryptography, and data mining to deliver insightful identity and trust predictions that identify and defend against fraudulent identity attacks, protect sensitive user information, and extend the reach of digital services through global accessibility. It uses the Irreversibly Transformed Identity Token technology combined with a data architecture that can use one or multiple sources of biometric or other identifying data. The company also offers solutions for privacy and data protection, biometric multi-factor authentication, document validation, identity verification, geolocation, duplicate detection, age estimation, and biometric capture, as well as crypto security and compliance, and trusted message. It serves banking/fintech; humanitarian and development services; cryptocurrency and digital assets; biometrically secured email and digital communication; KYC/AML compliance; government and law enforcement; P2P transactions, social media, and sharing economy; and real estate, travel, and healthcare industries. T Stamp Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About American Noble Gas

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Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other. The company was founded by Dinesh Krishnan Swamy, Senapathy Gopalakrishnan, Narayana Ramarao Nagavara Murthy, Raghavan N. S., Ashok Arora, Nandan M. Nilekani, and S. D. Shibulal on July 2, 1981 and is headquartered in Bangalore, India.

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