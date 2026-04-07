Brokerages Set Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Price Target at $127.00

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.5882.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th.

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Insider Activity at Citigroup

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total value of $4,796,088.57. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 45,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,091,810.15. This represents a 48.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of C. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,800,944,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 163,239,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,048,467,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938,923 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Citigroup by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,125,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211,099 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Citigroup by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,262,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,797,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 6,172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,904,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858,481 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs raised its price target on Citigroup to $137 and reiterated a “buy” rating — a direct analyst catalyst that boosts investor demand by implying ~17% upside from recent levels. Benzinga

Goldman Sachs raised its price target on Citigroup to $137 and reiterated a “buy” rating — a direct analyst catalyst that boosts investor demand by implying ~17% upside from recent levels. Positive Sentiment: Citigroup declared a quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share (record May 4, payable May 22) — increases cash return visibility and supports income-focused ownership. (Company announcement)

Citigroup declared a quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share (record May 4, payable May 22) — increases cash return visibility and supports income-focused ownership. (Company announcement) Positive Sentiment: Citigroup itself pushed back its Fed rate‑cut forecast, now expecting cuts to start in September — a later cut schedule implies higher interest rates for longer, which generally supports banks’ net interest margins and near‑term profitability. TipRanks

Citigroup itself pushed back its Fed rate‑cut forecast, now expecting cuts to start in September — a later cut schedule implies higher interest rates for longer, which generally supports banks’ net interest margins and near‑term profitability. Neutral Sentiment: Industry outlook: analysts expect major U.S. banks (including Citigroup) to deliver broadly in‑line to slightly better Q1 results — supportive overall but keeps focus on Citigroup’s specific revenue mix and trading/loan trends. ProactiveInvestors

Industry outlook: analysts expect major U.S. banks (including Citigroup) to deliver broadly in‑line to slightly better Q1 results — supportive overall but keeps focus on Citigroup’s specific revenue mix and trading/loan trends. Negative Sentiment: Wider macro and geopolitical risks (inflation concerns and Middle East tensions) are being flagged by Fed officials and markets — these raise volatility and could weigh on fee businesses, trading revenue and investor sentiment even if higher rates help margins. Blockonomi

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of C opened at $117.25 on Friday. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $55.51 and a fifty-two week high of $125.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.77. The company has a market cap of $205.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.16. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $19.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.43%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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