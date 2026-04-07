Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Receives $163.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $163.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Barclays cut shares of Bank Of Montreal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bank Of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. TD Securities raised shares of Bank Of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Bank Of Montreal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th.

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Bank Of Montreal Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Bank Of Montreal stock opened at $137.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.25 and a 200-day moving average of $132.60. The stock has a market cap of $96.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.92. Bank Of Montreal has a 52-week low of $85.40 and a 52-week high of $149.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The bank reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.16. Bank Of Montreal had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. Bank Of Montreal’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank Of Montreal will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Bank Of Montreal Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. Bank Of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Code Waechter LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Code Waechter LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 4.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 3.6% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

About Bank Of Montreal

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO), commonly known as BMO Financial Group, is one of Canada’s largest and longest-established banks. Founded in Montreal and headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, the bank provides a broad range of financial services to retail, commercial, corporate and institutional clients. BMO is publicly listed in both Canada and the United States and operates under a consolidated financial services model that integrates banking, capital markets, wealth management and asset management activities.

BMO’s core businesses include personal and commercial banking—offering checking and savings accounts, lending, mortgages, and small-business services—alongside wealth management and private banking through its asset and investment management divisions.

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