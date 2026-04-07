Brokerages Set Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) PT at $588.93

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $588.9333.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $546.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $585.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $485.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Argus set a $696.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th.

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Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $552.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14. Cummins has a one year low of $260.02 and a one year high of $617.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $567.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $511.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.64. Cummins had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cummins will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 38.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cummins news, VP Jennifer Mary Bush sold 4,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.93, for a total value of $2,497,651.10. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 15,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,849,990.90. This represents a 22.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald G. Jackson sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.13, for a total transaction of $960,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 7,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,329,337.82. This trade represents a 18.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 31,195 shares of company stock worth $18,397,489 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cummins by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Cummins by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 59,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cummins by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,367,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,121,000 after purchasing an additional 91,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cummins by 3,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Company Profile

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Cummins Inc (NYSE: CMI) is a global power technology company that designs, manufactures, distributes and services a broad portfolio of diesel and natural gas engines, electrified powertrains, power generation systems and related components. Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, Cummins has grown into one of the world’s leading suppliers of internal combustion engines and a provider of technologies that reduce emissions and improve fuel efficiency.

The company’s product lineup includes heavy-, medium- and light-duty engines for on-highway and off-highway applications, generator sets and power systems for commercial and industrial use, and key engine components such as turbochargers, fuel systems, air handling, filtration and aftertreatment solutions.

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