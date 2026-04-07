Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Receives $141.14 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.1429.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OLLI shares. Truist Financial set a $135.00 target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, March 13th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

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Insider Activity at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other news, Chairman John W. Swygert sold 5,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.09, for a total transaction of $481,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,438,738. This represents a 9.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 10,255 shares of company stock worth $956,384 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 662.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 22,724 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 207,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,742,000 after purchasing an additional 18,656 shares during the last quarter. Sankala Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

Shares of OLLI opened at $97.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.59. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $88.44 and a 12 month high of $141.74.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 9.08%.The business had revenue of $779.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is an American discount retailer specializing in closeout merchandise and surplus inventory across a broad range of categories. The company operates a no-frills retail format that offers branded and private-label products at significant markdowns. Its merchandise mix typically includes housewares, electronics, health and beauty items, food products, beauty supplies, books, toys, and seasonal goods.

Founded in 1982 by Oliver E. “Ollie” Rosenberg, the company is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

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