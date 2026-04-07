Paranovus Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:PAVS) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Paranovus Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:PAVS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Paranovus Entertainment Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Paranovus Entertainment Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Paranovus Entertainment Technology Trading Up 3.3%

About Paranovus Entertainment Technology

Shares of PAVS stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. Paranovus Entertainment Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1,680.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.82.

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Paranovus Entertainment Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: PAVS) is a development‐stage technology company specializing in digital media solutions for the casino gaming, hospitality and entertainment sectors. The company’s core business revolves around the design, development and deployment of interactive software and hardware platforms that enhance guest engagement, streamline operations and deliver targeted advertising in high‐traffic venues.

Central to Paranovus’ offerings is its PAVS platform, an integrated system that supports virtual‐reality experiences, digital signage, social media kiosks and interactive gaming modules.

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