Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) and Star (NASDAQ:STHO) Critical Analysis

Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Free Report) and Star (NASDAQ:STHO – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.3% of Star shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Star shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

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Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sino Land and Star, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sino Land 0 0 1 0 3.00 Star 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sino Land N/A N/A N/A Star -58.33% 0.14% 0.07%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Sino Land and Star’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Sino Land has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Star has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sino Land and Star”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sino Land $1.05 billion 14.25 $516.04 million N/A N/A Star $110.14 million 0.88 -$64.25 million ($4.89) -1.65

Sino Land has higher revenue and earnings than Star.

Summary

Sino Land beats Star on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sino Land

(Get Free Report)

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes shopping malls, offices, industrial buildings, residentials and car parks. In addition, it provides cleaning, building construction and management, financing, administration, security, mortgage loan financing, secretarial, management, project management, securities investment, consultancy, and deposit placing services, as well as operates hotels. Further, the company engages in real estate agency and trustee related services. The company operates approximately 19.5 million square feet of attributable floor area in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Sydney. Sino Land Company Limited was incorporated in 1971 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. The company is a subsidiary of Tsim Sha Tsui Properties Limited.

About Star

(Get Free Report)

Star Holdings engages in the non-ground lease related commercial real estate businesses in the United States. Its portfolio primarily comprises interest in the Asbury Park Waterfront and Magnolia Green residential development projects. Star Holdings is based in New York, New York.

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