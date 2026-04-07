Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Nutrien from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

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View Our Latest Analysis on NTR

Nutrien Trading Up 0.3%

NTR opened at $75.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.69. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $45.78 and a fifty-two week high of $85.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.81 and its 200 day moving average is $64.79.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nutrien will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutrien

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTR. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $516,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

(Get Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. is a global fertilizer and agricultural-services company headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. The company is publicly traded and operates across the farm input value chain, combining upstream fertilizer production with a broad retail and services platform aimed at supporting crop production worldwide. Nutrien’s business model integrates the manufacture and distribution of crop nutrients with on-the-ground agronomic support for growers and agricultural businesses.

Nutrien produces and supplies the three primary fertilizer nutrients—potash, nitrogen and phosphate—through its wholesale operations, and markets a wide range of crop inputs including seeds and crop protection products.

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