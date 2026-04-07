Redhill Biopharma (RDHL) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Redhill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its H2 24/25 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($474.2857) per share and revenue of $24.5140 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming H2 24/25 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 15, 2026 at 6:00 PM ET.

Redhill Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of RDHL stock opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. Redhill Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 4.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average is $1.22.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Redhill Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Redhill Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

About Redhill Biopharma

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RedHill Biopharma Ltd. is a specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary, orally-administered small molecules for the treatment of inflammatory, gastrointestinal and oncology indications. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, RedHill is publicly traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol RDHL. The company’s strategy centers on in-licensing late-stage clinical candidates and advancing them through regulatory review toward global commercialization.

RedHill’s lead marketed product, Talicia® (formerly RHB-105), is an FDA-approved, three-drug treatment for Helicobacter pylori infection, co-commercialized in the United States through a partnership with Bausch Health.

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