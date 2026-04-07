Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Newmont from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.78.

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Newmont Stock Performance

Newmont stock opened at $112.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $121.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.91. Newmont has a twelve month low of $42.93 and a twelve month high of $134.88.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 31.25%.Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Newmont will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.28%.

Insider Activity

In other Newmont news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $339,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 52,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,916,303.35. This represents a 5.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David James Fry sold 18,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total transaction of $2,050,011.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 17,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,033.15. This trade represents a 51.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 24,394 shares of company stock worth $2,713,281 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmont

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Newmont by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 96,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 27,813 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the second quarter worth about $240,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 27.9% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

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Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company’s core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long‑lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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