International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Rating Lowered to Buy at Wall Street Zen

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Sunday.

INSW has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of International Seaways from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of International Seaways from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

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International Seaways Price Performance

International Seaways stock opened at $75.83 on Friday. International Seaways has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $78.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.70. International Seaways had a net margin of 36.67% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $267.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. International Seaways’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Seaways will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Seaways

In other International Seaways news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,521 shares in the company, valued at $6,684,646.50. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra Kate Blankenship sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,749.44. The trade was a 32.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,459,450. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 42.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 3.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 16.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 128,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 18,509 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 22.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways

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International Seaways, Inc (NYSE: INSW) is an independent tanker company that provides seaborne transportation services to oil companies, commodity traders and national oil companies. The firm’s operations focus on the carriage of crude oil and refined petroleum products, offering both time­ charter and voyage­ charter arrangements. With a modern fleet of very large crude carriers (VLCCs), Suezmax and Aframax tankers, as well as medium range (MR) and Handy product tankers, International Seaways supports global energy supply chains across major trade routes.

Founded in 1997 as Diamond S Shipping, the company completed its initial public offering in the late 1990s and rebranded to International Seaways in September 2018.

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