CMB.TECH (NYSE:CMBT) Cut to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of CMB.TECH (NYSE:CMBT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised CMB.TECH from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMB.TECH presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get CMB.TECH alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CMBT

CMB.TECH Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:CMBT opened at $13.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08 and a beta of -0.03. CMB.TECH has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.05.

CMB.TECH (NYSE:CMBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $589.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.43 million. CMB.TECH had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 9.70%.

CMB.TECH Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. CMB.TECH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CMB.TECH

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMB.TECH in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,485,000. Folketrygdfondet acquired a new stake in shares of CMB.TECH in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,651,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CMB.TECH in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,847,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMB.TECH in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,012,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of CMB.TECH in the 3rd quarter valued at $494,000.

CMB.TECH Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. As of March 15, 2024, Euronav NV operates as subsidiary of CMB NV.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CMB.TECH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMB.TECH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.